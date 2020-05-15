$98.28 Million in Sales Expected for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) will report $98.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.10 million and the highest is $121.80 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $152.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $533.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $478.13 million to $606.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $693.71 million, with estimates ranging from $610.50 million to $751.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHAK. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

SHAK opened at $48.29 on Friday. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 94.69 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,378,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,957. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 28,730 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 475.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 82,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,397,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

