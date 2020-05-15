A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Sells $82,744.43 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Jess M. Ravich sold 5,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $82,744.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,151.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMRK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.18. 19,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,184. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $112.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of -0.32.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.45. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 585.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 240,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

