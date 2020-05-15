Aave Market Cap Hits $82.32 Million (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Aave has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Aave token can currently be purchased for about $0.0633 or 0.00000674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Alterdice, Kyber Network and BiteBTC. Aave has a total market cap of $82.32 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042692 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.06 or 0.03489710 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00055194 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00030960 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

Aave (LEND) is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, ABCC, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, Bibox, Alterdice, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

