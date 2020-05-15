AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 520.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,625,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,146,067. The stock has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

