AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,074 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $45,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $89.94. 13,370,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,130,797. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

