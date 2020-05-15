Absolute Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,186.00 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Absolute has a market capitalization of $12,851.58 and approximately $2,186.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Absolute has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00777817 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00026515 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00237827 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00142435 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002004 BTC.

About Absolute

Absolute (ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

