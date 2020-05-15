Abyss Token (ABYSS) Trading 2.7% Lower This Week

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $347,122.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinBene, BitForex and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00043176 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.68 or 0.03482522 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00055404 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030976 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, CoinExchange, YoBit, BitForex, ZBG, CoinBene, Hotbit, CoinPlace, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Kyber Network, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

