Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,847 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 9.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 456,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,457,000 after buying an additional 39,958 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $4,672,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $549,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,780,000 after acquiring an additional 38,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.25. 1,615,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,590. The stock has a market cap of $113.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $216.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $378,516.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,721,963.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

