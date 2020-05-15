Acer Therapeutics’ (ACER) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ACER has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,960. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. The company has a market cap of $37.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $17,442,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Acer Therapeutics by 1,560.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 311,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Acer Therapeutics by 1,898.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 244,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 231,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Acer Therapeutics by 1,898.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 231,822 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acer Therapeutics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 903,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 212,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.