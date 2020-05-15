Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ACHV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. 855,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,706. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACHV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Achieve Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

