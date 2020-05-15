Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

ACRS opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.13. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,490.64% and a negative return on equity of 99.67%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,782,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 813,581 shares in the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 1,888,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 268,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $425,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.