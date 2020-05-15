ACS (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Upgraded at Nordea Equity Research

ACS (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BOZTY stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.18. 1,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116. ACS has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.28.

About ACS

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand Webstore with approximately 600 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

