Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given New $81.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATVI. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,324,014. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $41.84 and a 12-month high of $75.97.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after buying an additional 14,371,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,007,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,047,000. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 587.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,755,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,883,000 after buying an additional 2,354,676 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,926,000 after buying an additional 2,324,854 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

