Adams Wealth Management Sells 3,976 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Adams Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,765 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.3% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,966,694,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after buying an additional 4,000,700 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after buying an additional 3,115,025 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,560,019 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,166,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. FIX boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ThinkEquity started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

