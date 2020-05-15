Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million.

ADAP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 204,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,119. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $565.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADAP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.