Adelphoi (ADL) Price Reaches $0.0114 on Exchanges

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Adelphoi has a market capitalization of $235,897.04 and $231.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. During the last week, Adelphoi has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Adelphoi alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.67 or 0.02011201 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00085160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00168798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00039371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adelphoi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adelphoi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.