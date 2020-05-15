AdEx (ADX) Price Down 2% This Week

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. AdEx has a total market cap of $6.87 million and approximately $332,815.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx token can now be purchased for $0.0791 or 0.00000854 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00043176 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.68 or 0.03482522 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00055404 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030976 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002068 BTC.

AdEx Profile

ADX is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,781,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

