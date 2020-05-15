Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $344.92.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $355.02. 1,846,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,602. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.71. The company has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

