Advanced Internet Blocks Trading Down 16.8% Over Last Week (AIB)

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Advanced Internet Blocks has a market cap of $89,783.64 and $3,822.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Advanced Internet Blocks alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00454008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003379 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005069 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Profile

AIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,412,852,523 coins and its circulating supply is 32,852,523 coins. The official website for Advanced Internet Blocks is aib.iobond.com.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Trading

Advanced Internet Blocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Internet Blocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Internet Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Internet Blocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.