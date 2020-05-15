Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,975,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,879 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $89,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $8,314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,893,038. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Summer Street raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $53.22. 29,588,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,507,445. The company has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

