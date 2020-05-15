Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 2.00

Media headlines about Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Advanced Micro Devices earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the semiconductor manufacturer an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

AMD stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.20. 66,875,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,423,617. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $8,314,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,635,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $2,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,206,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,893,038. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

