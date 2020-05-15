AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 66,035 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 292.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,035 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

IEF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.95. 65,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,552,378. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.34 and a 1-year high of $123.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.03.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

