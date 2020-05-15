AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,295 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.86. The stock had a trading volume of 173,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,702. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.36. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

