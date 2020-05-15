AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,324 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after buying an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,259,000 after buying an additional 681,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $1,352,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

ABBV traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.71. 12,448,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,130,797. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.91. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

