AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 284.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,710 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.90% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 505,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 179,901 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 429,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 41,486 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,880,000. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 389,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 142,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 376,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,670. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53.

