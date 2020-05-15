AE Wealth Management LLC Has $11.18 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,894 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.37. 239,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,554. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

