AE Wealth Management LLC Has $8.55 Million Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,430 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 316.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Vertical Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.83.

NYSE:BA traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.00. 26,713,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,110,102. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.77 and its 200-day moving average is $272.65. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

