AE Wealth Management LLC Has $8.90 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,540 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.19. 285,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,986. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17.

