AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,342,475 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 14,565.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,358,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,342,475 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 6.0% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 1.04% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $261,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,953,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $146,116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 190.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,507 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $122,868,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $101,886,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.82. 28,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733,347. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.03 and a one year high of $112.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.67.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.