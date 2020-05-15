AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 293.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345,516 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 937,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,753,000 after purchasing an additional 190,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,966,000 after acquiring an additional 273,330 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 585,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 70,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 546,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 69,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.28. The stock had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,003. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

