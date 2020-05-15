AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.5% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $237,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,814,000 after purchasing an additional 930,617 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,534,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $263.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,348,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911,975. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.28.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

