AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,932 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,932 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,845,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,723,867. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.28 and a 200 day moving average of $153.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

