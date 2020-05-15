AEGON (AEG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

AEGON (NYSE: AEG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/15/2020 – AEGON was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

5/15/2020 – AEGON had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/12/2020 – AEGON was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/12/2020 – AEGON was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – AEGON was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/6/2020 – AEGON was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – AEGON had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/28/2020 – AEGON had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/24/2020 – AEGON had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/17/2020 – AEGON was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/17/2020 – AEGON was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/16/2020 – AEGON was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/16/2020 – AEGON had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/6/2020 – AEGON was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/2/2020 – AEGON was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – AEGON was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/20/2020 – AEGON was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating.

Shares of AEGON stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. 2,207,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. AEGON has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in AEGON by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in AEGON in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in AEGON in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in AEGON in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in AEGON in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

