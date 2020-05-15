AEGON’s (AEG) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

AEGON (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AEGON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

AEG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. 91,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. AEGON has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in AEGON during the fourth quarter worth about $600,457,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AEGON by 467.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,012 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in AEGON by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 20,899,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,551 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in AEGON by 18.7% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,761,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AEGON by 66.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,257,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

