Aeon Price Down 13.1% This Week (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00004807 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre. Aeon has a total market cap of $7.14 million and approximately $6,529.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeon has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00671264 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000697 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

