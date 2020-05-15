AerCap (AER) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

AerCap (NYSE: AER) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/14/2020 – AerCap was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/6/2020 – AerCap had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $39.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – AerCap had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $63.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – AerCap had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $40.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – AerCap was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

4/2/2020 – AerCap was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

3/26/2020 – AerCap was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2020 – AerCap was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Shares of AER traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,764. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $64.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 35,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

