Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Acquired by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,130,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,700 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 2.43% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $15,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. State Street Corp increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 118,596 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 272,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 185,242 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $134,000.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $76,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,550 shares in the company, valued at $252,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AERI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Shares of AERI stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.97. 431,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,480. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The company has a market cap of $715.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.97% and a negative net margin of 252.92%. The company had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.