Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Short Interest Up 5.1% in April

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,720,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 9,250,000 shares. Currently, 24.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 962,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of $715.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.97% and a negative net margin of 252.92%. The business had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $76,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

AERI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

