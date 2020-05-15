Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $501.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) to post sales of $501.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $489.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $508.90 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $485.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on AJRD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $39.76 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $57.27. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11.

In other news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $655,769.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,431,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 56.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,030,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,087,000 after buying an additional 370,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,643,000 after buying an additional 363,331 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 659,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after buying an additional 286,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,112,000 after purchasing an additional 270,763 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 448,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 211,329 shares during the period.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.