AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,248 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in AES by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AES by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in AES by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 160,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AES by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 383,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. AES’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

In other AES news, SVP Lisa Krueger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 33,718 shares in the company, valued at $370,560.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Morse, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $129,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 39,293 shares of company stock valued at $442,461. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

