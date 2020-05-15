Aeternity (AE) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $31.45 million and $5.26 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001092 BTC on exchanges including Binance, BigONE, Liqui and Mercatox. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 355,976,737 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,155,794 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, Gate.io, CoinBene, OKEx, Binance, IDAX, Zebpay, Liqui, HADAX, Mercatox, OOOBTC, Crex24, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, BigONE, Koinex, BitMart, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Bithumb, FCoin, ZB.COM, DragonEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

