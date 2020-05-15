Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/28/2020 – Affiliated Managers Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Affiliated Managers Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $70.00 to $66.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Affiliated Managers Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $63.00 to $67.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Affiliated Managers Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/9/2020 – Affiliated Managers Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $58.00 to $63.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Affiliated Managers Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Affiliated Managers have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company remains well-positioned for growth, backed by successful partnerships, diverse product mix and focus on strengthening retail market operations. Moreover, the BlueMountain stake sale is likely to be accretive to earnings. Further, the company’s capital deployment plans are impressive. However, declining assets under management (AUM) balance due to outflows and pressure on revenues are major concerns. These might hurt the company’s prospects in the quarters ahead. Moreover, the presence of high levels of debt and substantial intangible assets on its balance sheet might hamper financials.”

4/6/2020 – Affiliated Managers Group was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Affiliated Managers Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – Affiliated Managers Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $61.00 to $58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Affiliated Managers Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

3/23/2020 – Affiliated Managers Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $63.00 to $48.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Affiliated Managers Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – Affiliated Managers Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $75.00 to $61.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.90. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $94.07.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.33 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.12 per share, with a total value of $531,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 127,667 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,671.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.67 per share, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,409.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 50,200 shares of company stock worth $3,431,834. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,776,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,061,000 after purchasing an additional 309,345 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,069.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 220,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 201,293 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

