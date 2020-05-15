AFLAC (AFL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

AFLAC (NYSE: AFL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2020 – AFLAC was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/1/2020 – AFLAC had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $54.00 to $44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – AFLAC had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – AFLAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – AFLAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – AFLAC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aflac Inc.’s strong performance by the U.S. segment, which is driven by continuous investment in its platform, distribution and customer experience, over the years, is impressive. The acquisition of Argus will provide a platform to build the company’s network dental and vision products and further strengthen its U.S segment. A solid balance sheet with disciplined capital management enables investment in business. The company has been increasing its dividend consistently for the past 37 years. Aflac Inc.’s shares have underperformed the industry in a year's time. However, its increasing expenses due to investment in digital initiatives to speed up sales, administration and other activities are weighing on its margins. Pressure on Japan business is another concern.”

4/3/2020 – AFLAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – AFLAC was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

3/20/2020 – AFLAC was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/17/2020 – AFLAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,064,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,878. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

