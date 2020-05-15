Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69,372 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Agilent Technologies worth $19,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

A opened at $81.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.72. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.10. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.73.

In other news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,173.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $671,626.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,365,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,727 in the last ninety days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

