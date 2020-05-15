Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) is Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,945 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 44,073 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 2.9% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.93. 2,125,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,241. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

