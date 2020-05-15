Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Greg Lehmkuhl Acquires 400 Shares

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 400 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.92 per share, for a total transaction of $23,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,076.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ADC traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $58.05. 9,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,578. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 75.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,074,000 after purchasing an additional 179,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $3,144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

