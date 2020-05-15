Aion (AION) Market Cap Hits $34.01 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Aion has a market capitalization of $34.01 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0810 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, RightBTC, Kyber Network and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.00 or 0.02014818 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00085073 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00170498 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00039365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 420,047,526 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bilaxy, IDEX, Kucoin, Koinex, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Binance, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, BitForex, RightBTC, Liqui and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

