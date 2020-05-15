Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Shares Acquired by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the quarter. Air Lease comprises 14.3% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. SCP Investment LP owned approximately 0.77% of Air Lease worth $19,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $22.24. 41,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Air Lease Corp has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.02.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $511.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

In other news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Mccaw bought 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $99,870.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,921.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,345 shares of company stock valued at $418,043. 6.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

