Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.85 ($11.45).

AIXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Independent Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR AIXA opened at €9.29 ($10.80) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.51 million and a PE ratio of 31.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €6.01 ($6.99) and a 1 year high of €11.59 ($13.48). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €8.74 and its 200-day moving average is €8.96.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

