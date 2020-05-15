AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.55.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of AK Steel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in AK Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AK Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of AK Steel by 391.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 18,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AK Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AK Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AKS opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. AK Steel has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $491.21 million, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 23.33%. AK Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AK Steel will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

